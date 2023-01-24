CAR T-cell therapy can be expensive, but there are a few ways you can manage costs.

How Much Is CAR T-Cell Therapy?

Experts estimate that CAR T-cell therapy can cost between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

“CAR [T-cell therapy] is the most expensive Medicare diagnosis-related drug,” says Brian Koffman, MD, founder of the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Society. Although new medicines are now available to people with the condition, costs haven’t come down.

Direct CAR T-cell treatment costs may include:

Apheresis (a process that draws blood and, using a cell separator, collects T cells before returning the remaining blood to the body)

Biopsies

CAR T-cell production

Hospital stays

Imaging studies

Medicines

Other related CAR T-cell therapy costs, such as housing and travel, can also quickly add up.

If you have to leave your home to be closer to a treatment center, indirect CAR T-cell treatment costs may include:

Caregiver support

Housing

Travel

You can only get CAR T-cell therapy at a certified center, and you have to stay no farther than 2 hours away from the center for at least 4 weeks. If you don’t live near a treatment center, you and your caregiver may need to travel long distances for your treatment and pay for temporary housing. You might also lose income if you’re unable to work.