Rebirth: Cancer Reshapes Nurse's Life, Outlook, and Career

Oct. 20, 2022 -- Tawny Roeder was 23 years old and 3 months away from getting her nursing degree at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, IA, when she got a job as a training nurse. She was ready to take on the world, but first she had to clear an obstacle: She felt she lacked empathy for the patients in the oncology unit where she worked.

“I knew no one with cancer at the time,” she says. “It hadn't really impacted my life too much, so it was daunting to have to work with those patients.”

In one word, she felt "oblivious" about the struggles these patients experience. “I felt like I didn't have the words to care for these people. It was something that scared me.”

She was also oblivious to something far scarier that lurked in her young life. She was on the dance team at Briar Cliff, and “I should have been in the best shape of my life,” but she found her energy and wind spent too easily.