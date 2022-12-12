Race, Income Can Determine Blood Cancer Outcomes, Studies Show

MONDAY, Dec. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If someone is stricken with a blood cancer or life-threatening clot, they’ll probably fare better if they are white and wealthy, three new studies show.



The ongoing impact of patient race and income to medical outcomes was in the spotlight Saturday in New Orleans at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).

In one study, a team led by Dr. Matthew Maurer, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., looked at who got enrolled (or didn't) in clinical trials for new treatments against a blood cancer known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

It’s the most common form of lymphoma in the United States. According to ASH, existing therapies help cure about 60% of patients, but another 40% may not be helped.

So, enrollment in clinical trials can be crucial for some patients. The Mayo study examined data on enrollment in DLBCL trials from eight large academic medical centers across America.