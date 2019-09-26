Ixazomib ( Ninlaro ) is the first and only oral proteasome inhibitor that the FDA has approved for multiple myeloma treatment. Proteasomes are enzyme complexes that help cancer cells recycle proteins they need to grow. Ixazomib blocks proteasomes to kill myeloma cells. It's combined with lenalidomide and dexamethasone. It's used in people who’ve tried at least one other myeloma treatment.

Panobinostat (Farydak) is the first of a class of drugs called histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors to be approved to treat multiple myeloma. It’s combined with bortezomib and dexamethasone. HDAC inhibitors kill myeloma cells by stopping them from making a certain protein that drives fast cell growth. It’s used in people whose myeloma has not responded to at least two standard treatments.

What’s on the Horizon?

Three potential breakthroughs in multiple myeloma therapy are still in the test phase, but they seem very promising, Lee says.

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) combine a monoclonal antibody and chemotherapy in one drug. One ADC in development now, belantamab, has a monoclonal antibody that seeks out a protein on the surfaces of myeloma cells called BCMA. Once it finds its target, it delivers chemotherapy directly to the cancer cells, says Lee.

T-cell engagers are two-armed antibodies that fight cancer cells in two separate ways: They look for BCMA and T cells, which are part of your own immune system, he says. “One arm of the antibody targets BCMA on the myeloma cell’s surface. The other arm seeks out a protein called CD3 on T cells. Basically, it’s the kiss of death for the cancer cells. The T cell is activated, comes into contact with the myeloma cell and kills it.” These drugs are also called bispecific T-cell engager antibodies, or BiTEs.

CAR T-cell therapy has been a successful treatment in another blood cancer, lymphoma, so now doctors are studying whether it can work in myeloma, says Lee. “It genetically engineers T cells to identify, attack, and kill myeloma cells.” CAR T-cell therapies like BB2121 have shown high response rates even in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients, although it’s not a cure, he says.

Another positive step for multiple myeloma treatment is the advance in genomic medicine, says Lee. Doctors are able to do a biopsy, or tissue sample, and see gene-related information about your cancer more quickly and cheaply than in the past. “Hopefully, soon we will be able to use this data in real time, maybe to help us find the optimal way to sequence your therapies, or even to individualize treatment.”