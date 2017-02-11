FDA Warns Firms Over Claims Marijuana Cures Cancer

Warning letters have been sent to four companies for claiming that their marijuana-derived products treat or cure cancer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The companies are Greenroads Health, Natural Alchemist, That's Natural! Marketing and Consulting, and Stanley Brothers Social Enterprises LLC.

Together, they've made unsubstantiated cancer claims about more than 25 products sold online, according to the FDA. Some of the products were also marketed as an alternative or additional treatment for Alzheimer's and other serious diseases.

"Selling these unapproved products with unsubstantiated therapeutic claims is not only a violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, but also can put patients at risk as these products have not been proven to be safe or effective. The deceptive marketing of unproven treatments may keep some patients from accessing appropriate, recognized therapies to treat serious and even fatal diseases," an FDA news release said.

"Substances that contain components of marijuana will be treated like any other products that make unproven claims to shrink cancer tumors. We don't let companies market products that deliberately prey on sick people with baseless claims that their substance can shrink or cure cancer and we're not going to look the other way on enforcing these principles when it comes to marijuana-containing products," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in the news release.

The companies have been told to inform the FDA on how they will correct these violations. Failure to do so may result in legal action such as injunction and product seizure, the agency said.