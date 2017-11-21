Study: More Than 4 in 10 Cancers Preventable

Nov. 21, 2017 -- Nearly half of cancer cases in the U.S. may be preventable, according to a new study.

Some things that raise your risk of cancer are out of your control, like whether your parents had cancer. Others you can avoid, like smoking, eating red meat, and too much sun.

Of the things you can avoid, smoking, drinking, and a poor diet continue to be among the top causes of preventable cancer cases, says Ann Goding Sauer, an epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society and a researcher of the study.

Nothing in the new report will be surprising to those who study patterns and causes of disease in humans, Goding Sauer says, as previous research has also found a high percent of cancer cases and deaths linked to these risk factors.

But the new report does build on decades of research on risk factors for specific cancers, says Otis Brawley, MD, chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society. He calls the new study ''the most extensive review" to date. And it is a call to action for people to change their health habits if they want to lower their chances of getting cancer, he says.