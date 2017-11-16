Jane Fonda Has Cancerous Growth Removed From Lip

Actress Jane Fonda has had bandages on her face this week because she had a cancerous growth removed from lower lip, she said Monday.

"I just want to explain the bandage," she said during a BUILD Series interview, NBC News reported.

"I just had a cancer taken from my lip. I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it's fine. I just want to explain it. I don't normally go around like this," Fonda said.

The 80-year-old downplayed the situation and noted that she received a clean bill of health, NBC News reported.

"Well, the world is falling apart, what's a lip?" she said, and later added, "Yeah, they did (biopsy it.) I'm going to be fine, thanks."