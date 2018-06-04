ASCO Conference Highlights 2018

June 4, 2018 -- The American Society of Clinical Oncology--one of the biggest cancer conferences of the year--is underway in Chicago. Here's what's making news:

New Treatments May Boost Pancreatic Cancer Odds

Innovative ways of using chemotherapy can significantly extend the lives of patients with pancreatic cancer, one of the most deadly cancers known, two new clinical trials report.

Experimental Breast Cancer Drug Shows 'Modest' Benefit

A new and highly targeted drug slowed the growth of advanced breast cancers by about an average of two months, researchers report.

Drug A New Weapon Against Advanced Lung Tumors

A cancer drug that boosts the immune system outperforms chemotherapy in fighting advanced lung cancer, a new trial shows.

Is Kidney Removal Really Needed In Advanced Kidney Cancer?

Many people with advanced kidney cancer might not need to have their kidneys removed during treatment, something that until now has been standard practice.

Could A Blood Test Spot Lung Cancer Early?

Genetic blood testing is showing potential as a means of catching some early stage cancers, researchers are reporting.

Many With Early Breast Cancer May Not Need Chemo