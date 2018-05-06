Drug May Help Some Cancer Patients Keep Kidneys

MONDAY, June 4, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Many people with advanced kidney cancer might not need to have their kidneys removed during treatment, something that until now has been standard practice.

Patients who only received a targeted drug for their kidney cancer survived just as well as those who had their cancerous organ removed before drug therapy, according to a new clinical trial.

"We believe this one study will change it so that patients won't get nephrectomies [kidney removal surgery]," said Dr. Bruce Johnson, chief clinical research officer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in Boston. "If anything, it looks like it's a little bit better if you don't take it out. We think this single study will change what people do."

For about two decades, kidney removal followed by drug therapy has been the standard of care for people with advanced kidney cancer, said Johnson, who is also president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

"One of the things that's been odd about kidney cancer is even if you have metastatic disease, where it started in your kidney and spread through your body, there was evidence patients lived longer if you took out their kidney," Johnson said.

Cases where the cancer has spread account for about 20 percent of all kidney cancers worldwide, said study lead researcher Dr. Arnaud Mejean, a urologist with the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital at Paris Descartes University, in France.

But in the intervening years, a number of targeted therapies have been developed that attack the ability of kidney cancer to grow and spread, the researchers added.

Mejean and his colleagues set out to test whether these new targeted drugs are so powerful that they've removed the need for painful, body-wracking kidney removal surgery.

The clinical trial enrolled 450 patients with metastatic kidney cancer, and assigned them to either take the targeted drug sunitinib (Sutent) or have their kidney removed and then take sunitinib.

Sunitinib attacks blood vessel growth that allows cancer to spread throughout the body, and it also blocks other means by which kidney cancer can grow, according to the American Cancer Society.