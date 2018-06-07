Flight Attendants Show Higher Cancer Risks

TUESDAY, June 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Flight attendants may face higher-than-average risks of breast and skin cancers, a new study finds -- though the reasons why aren't yet clear.

Harvard researchers found that compared with women in the general U.S. population, female flight attendants had a 51 percent higher rate of breast cancer. Meanwhile, their rates of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers were about two to four times higher, respectively.

The study, which included over 5,300 U.S. flight attendants, is not the first to find heightened cancer risks among airline crews.

But it's one of the largest and most comprehensive to look at the issue, according to lead researcher Eileen McNeely.

What's still unclear is why the pattern is being seen. And because it's what's called an observational study, it could not prove cause and effect.

Flight crews have a number of exposures that could potentially play a role, said McNeely, an instructor in environmental health at the Harvard School of Public Health.

"There's been a lot of speculation about exposure to cosmic ionizing radiation," she said.

That refers to radiation that comes from outer space. At flight altitudes, people are exposed to higher levels of it. The U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) says that of all U.S. workers exposed to radiation, aircrew have the highest average levels.

But no one knows for sure whether cosmic radiation is to blame for flight attendants' higher cancer risks, McNeely said.

Aircrews can also come in contact with a number of chemicals, she noted. And before smoking bans went into effect, they were habitually breathing secondhand smoke.

Plus, McNeely said, flight crews deal with constant time-zone changes and irregular sleep schedules -- which means many disruptions to the body's circadian rhythm, or "internal clock."

Circadian disruptions from shift work have been linked to increased risks of obesity and diseases like diabetes and heart disease.

"It's hard to tease out which of those factors might be more important than others, or whether it's a combination of all of them," McNeely said.