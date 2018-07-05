Andy Miller is Editor and CEO of Georgia Health News. Brenda Goodman is senior news writer for WebMD.

July 5, 2018 -- On a recent evening in Waycross, GA, government officials gathered around card tables set up in a semicircle on the polished wood floors of the city auditorium.

There were representatives from the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, the local water department, and the city council. Even the mayor, John Knox, stood to the side, ready to greet people.

Across the street, a police officer stood next to his cruiser, baking in the 90-degree-plus heat.

They were waiting for crowds that never came. Only a handful of people showed up.

The residents? There was apparently little interest -- or little trust -- in what these officials had to say about a tragic rash of child cancers here, and about whether something in the water, air, or soil made them sick.

“What I think the community wants is an answer, and we don’t have that,” said Patrick O’Neal, MD, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “I think the community has given up.”

The officials were there to discuss the conclusions of a new report by the arm of the Department of Health and Human Services that investigates environmental health threats.

The report on the local CSX rail yard, a heavily contaminated site just outside downtown Waycross, was years overdue but offered no new information to grieving parents.

Instead, the report -- called a public health assessment -- was heavily based on decades of testing ordered by the state but conducted by a contractor paid by CSX.

No new or independent testing was done before the release of the report, despite the fact that in October 2015, Brenda Fitzgerald, MD, who was then the state’s public health commissioner, asked Judson Turner, then the director of the Environmental Protection Division, to do more soil, groundwater, and air testing around the CSX site.

Fitzgerald’s request came after a local citizens' group called Silent Disaster released its own testing that found potentially harmful chemicals that the state’s tests were not sensitive enough to detect.

Turner refused to allow more testing, according to Commissioner O’Neal. “We had requested additional testing. EPD felt what they had done was adequate,” he said.