Doctors Use Bacteria as Weapon Against Cancer

SUNDAY, Sept. 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- It's a perfect case of the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

A potentially dangerous bacteria appears to target malignant cells and could provide a new means of fighting cancer, a small, preliminary study reports.

The bacteria, Clostridium novyi-NT, can cause gas gangrene and sepsis if infection is allowed to run amok in a wound.

But when injected into a tumor, Clostridium novyi-NT appears to both attack the cancer directly and encourage the body's immune response against the cancer cells, said lead researcher Dr. Filip Janku. He is an associate professor at the department of investigational cancer therapeutics at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston.

"Patients only had one week of exposure to the bacteria, but even with that limited exposure we saw quite interesting and, in some patients, clinically meaningful activity," Janku said.

Clostridium novyi has been linked to human illness. In 2000, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that a handful of drug users in the United Kingdom fell ill or died after their injection sites became infected with the bacteria.

The strain used in this clinical trial, Clostridium novyi-NT, had been weakened to prevent it from producing its toxin, which can be lethal in humans, Janku said. The NT stands for "non-toxic."

Clostridium novyi flourishes in low-oxygen environments. Researchers thought this might make the bacteria a prime candidate for cancer fighting, by keeping the infection focused on the tumor site.

"Normal tissues, even if they are low on oxygen, they always have enough oxygen to not allow this bacteria to germinate and proliferate," Janku explained. "Cancerous tissue is low in oxygen, most often in the center of the cancers."

To test whether the bacteria could help fight cancer, researchers injected the tumors of 24 patients with a single dose of Clostridium novyi-NT, ranging from 10,000 to 3 million spores.

Fifteen of the patients had sarcoma, two patients had melanoma, and seven had a variety of cancers, the researchers said.