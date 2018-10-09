Smoggy Air Tied to Higher Odds for Mouth Cancers

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 10, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Living in urban areas with heavy air pollution could increase your risk for mouth cancer, a new study says.

Middle-aged men living in 64 municipalities throughout Taiwan were more likely to develop oral cancer if they lived in places with high levels of air pollutants, the researchers report.

Those exposed to the highest levels of fine particulate matter in the air were 43 percent more likely to be diagnosed with mouth cancer, the study found.

The association held even after researchers controlled for other habits that could contribute to mouth cancer, such as smoking tobacco or chewing betel quid, a type of smokeless tobacco popular in Southeast Asia.

Heavy metals contained in particulate air pollution could be responsible for this risk, said senior researcher Yung-Po Liaw, a professor of public health at Chung Shan Medical University in Taichung City, Taiwan.

"The mechanism behind the association between air pollution and oral cancer is not very clear," Liaw said. "However, some metallic components of [fine particulate pollution] like lead, cadmium, arsenic, chromium and nickel, as well as organic compounds like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons [PAHs], are believed to be carcinogenic."

The study only found an association and not a cause-and-effect link.

Up to now, air pollution has been mainly associated with health problems related to the lungs and the heart, said Dr. Jacqueline Moline, of Northwell Health in Manhasset, N.Y.

"Given that many of the compounds that comprise overall fine particulate matter are carcinogens, this study raises important questions related to the health effects of pollution, beyond cardiac and respiratory effects," said Moline, vice president of occupational medicine, epidemiology and prevention.

Nearly 49,750 Americans are diagnosed with mouth cancer every year, and only about half will still be alive in five years, according to the Oral Cancer Foundation. The death rate associated with this cancer tends to be high because it is routinely diagnosed at a late stage.

"This important work could explain why there is an increase in the oral cancers among World Trade Center-exposed workers, who had a massive exposure to fine particulate matter," said Moline, who was not involved with the new study.