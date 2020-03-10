Rapid Test for Cancer Developed by Researchers

Dec. 5, 2018 -- A 10-minute test that can detect cancer cells anywhere in the body has been developed by researchers.

The team at the University of Queensland in Australia created the test after discovering that cancer forms a unique DNA structure when placed in water, CNN reported.

The portable, inexpensive test could help detect cancer far sooner than current methods, according to the authors of the study in the Dec. 4 issue of Nature Communications.

They used the test on more than 200 tissue and blood samples and found that it was 90 percent accurate in detecting cancerous cells, CNN reported.

The test detected breast, prostate, bowel and lymphoma cancers but the researchers believe it can also detect other types of cancer.

Large clinical trials need to be conducted before the test could be used on patients, CNNreported.

