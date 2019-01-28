Blacks Gain, Still Have Highest Cancer Death Rate

THURSDAY, Feb. 14, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A new report from the American Cancer Society brings good news and bad news for black Americans.

The number of black lives lost to cancer is falling, the report finds, and at a faster rate than observed among whites. That's helping to close a decades-long "race gap" in cancer deaths between blacks and whites.

"Seeing the substantial progress made over the past several decades in reducing black-white disparities in cancer mortality is incredibly gratifying," said Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, interim chief medical officer at the ACS.

However, even with that improvement, blacks still have the highest cancer death rate of any racial/ethnic group in the United States. That's true for most cancer types, the report found.

In 2019, about 202,260 new cancer cases and 73,030 cancer deaths are expected to occur among black Americans.

The authors of the new report tracked statistics from three major databases as far back as 1990. In that year, black men had a 47 percent higher risk of dying of cancer compared to white men, and black women had a 19 percent higher risk of such deaths compared to white women.

However, by 2016 those percentages had shrunk to 19 percent and 13 percent, respectively, the ACS found.

The improvement was even greater in men younger than 50 and women 70 and older. In these groups, the black-white disparity in cancer deaths has nearly been eliminated, the ACS team said.

The improvements are largely due to significant declines in three of the four most common cancers, the researchers said. They found that the black-white disparity in cancer deaths has narrowed for lung, prostate and colon cancers, and has stabilized since 2010 for breast cancer.

One physician who works with prostate cancer patients said he's seen these changes firsthand.

"While we continue to observe higher-grade prostate cancer in African-American men, my anecdotal evidence suggests that we are seeing more screen-detected cancers, at early stages," said Dr. Manish Vira. He helps direct urologic research at Northwell Health's Arthur Smith Institute for Urology in Lake Success, N.Y.