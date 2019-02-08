Is At-Home Stool Test a Colonoscopy Alternative?

MONDAY, Feb. 25, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Simple at-home stool tests are a reliable way to screen for colon cancer -- and a good alternative to invasive colonoscopies, a new research review confirms.

The analysis, of 31 studies, looked at the effectiveness of the fecal immunochemical test, or FIT -- which detects hidden blood in the stool. It found that a one-time FIT screening caught up to 91 percent of colon cancers in people at average risk of the disease.

Experts said the findings offer more support for a screening test that has long been a recommended option -- but not often performed in the United States.

Instead, most Americans are screened for colon cancer by colonoscopy -- an invasive test that examines the colon. However, many other countries favor a yearly stool test.

"For the average-risk person, there are good alternatives to colonoscopy screening, and people should be aware of that," said Dr. Thomas Imperiale, the senior researcher on the review. "That's the bottom line."

Imperiale is a gastroenterologist with the Indiana University School of Medicine and Regenstrief Institute, in Indianapolis.

He said that in his experience, patients sometimes arrive for a colonoscopy screening having never heard about any other options from their primary care doctor.

"I think we need to be more forthright with patients about all their options," Imperiale said.

The findings were reported online Feb. 26 in Annals of Internal Medicine. They're based on more than 120,000 patients who had FIT screening and a subsequent colonoscopy.

For the FIT screening, a doctor supplies a test kit for patients to use at home. Different manufacturers make FITs. Depending on the specific test, the review found, a one-time screening caught around three-quarters to 91 percent of colon cancers.

That makes a one-time FIT less sensitive than a one-time colonoscopy. But, Imperiale pointed out, FIT screening is done yearly, while colonoscopy is done every 10 years.

Plus, he said, some people who are not willing to undergo a colonoscopy might be OK with a stool test. And it's getting screened that matters, Imperiale said.