U.S. Cancer Cases, Deaths Continue to Fall

THURSDAY, May 30, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Good news on a major killer: U.S. cancer deaths continued to fall between 1999 and 2016.

So finds the latest Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer, from a consortium of leading cancer organizations.

The report also found that the rate of new cancer cases fell among men from 2008 to 2015, after increasing from 1999 to 2008, and was stable in women from 1999 to 2015.

Still, much more progress is needed.

"Major declines overall in cancer mortality point in the right direction, yet significant differences remain in cancer cases and deaths based on gender, ethnicity and race," said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, cancer death rates decreased 1.8% per year in men and 1.4% per year in women, continuing an ongoing trend.

From 2011 to 2015, cancer incidence rates -- the rate of new cases -- were stable in women and decreased 2% per year in men.

Why men are charting a bit more improvement in avoiding cancer compared to women isn't clear, Redfield said.

"A better understanding of these discrepancies improves cancer diagnosis and recovery for all patients and is vital to our public health mission," he said in a news release from the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Among individual tumor types, progress appears to be continuing against lung cancer, largely due to declines in smoking; and against melanoma skin cancer, due to new and better treatments.

On the other hand, cancers where obesity is a risk factor -- early-onset colon cancer, breast cancer in older women, and uterine cancers -- are on the rise.

A special section of the report tracked cancer rates for younger Americans -- those aged 20 to 49. It found that, in this age group, cancer incidence and death rates were higher for women than men.

From 2011 to 2015, the average annual incidence rate for all invasive cancers in this age group was 203 per 100,000 among women and 115 per 100,000 among men, the report found.