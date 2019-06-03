ASCO Conference Highlights 2019

June 3, 2019 -- The American Society of Clinical Oncology--one of the biggest cancer conferences of the year--is underway in Chicago. Here's what's making news:

Drug Extends Lives of Young Breast Cancer Patients

Adding a newer drug to standard hormone therapy lengthens the lives of younger women with advanced breast cancer, a new trial has found.

Obamacare May Have Boosted Fight against Ovarian Cancer

More American women under age 65 have been diagnosed sooner and treated earlier for ovarian cancer since the Affordable Care Act went into effect in 2010, new research shows.

Two Drugs Show Promise Against Metastatic Prostate Cancer

Cutting-edge prostate cancer drugs that help extend life in the toughest cases might also be useful in fighting less aggressive tumors, two new clinical trials suggest.

FDA Makes New Cancer Treatments Easier to Get