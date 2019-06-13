Immune Therapy A Great Tool, But Limitations Exist

June 13, 2019 -- Not long ago, only about five out of 100 people were expected to be alive 5 years after a diagnosis with an advanced form of lung cancer. Today, up to four times more live that long, thanks to treatments that help unleash the immune system to attack cancer.

The results are even more impressive for late-stage patients with melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

These so-called immune checkpoint blockades have revolutionized cancer care, putting immune therapy on par with chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and targeted therapies as a cornerstone of treatment for many tumor types.

“Without this, many, many, many more patients would have died,” says Allison Betof Warner, MD, PhD, an oncology fellow soon to be on the melanoma faculty at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. “It’s a complete game changer for the diseases for which it works.”

But the success of these drugs has raised patient expectations about how much they will benefit. And if 20%-30% are given a long-term reprieve, that means 70%-80% still die of their disease.

Being a patient today is “certainly better than it was 5 years ago -- but definitely still a lot of work needs to be done and a lot of progress needs to be made,” says Mark Awad, MD, PhD, clinical director of the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.

Providing patients with “realistic expectations is by far the most important thing that we can do as oncologists,” Betof Warner says. “Immune therapy is an incredible tool. But it’s not a magic bullet.”