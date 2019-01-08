Drug Duo May Be a Weapon Against a Common Leukemia

WEDNESDAY, July 31, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A two-drug combo helps patients with a common form of leukemia survive longer than the current standard of care, a new clinical trial finds.

The phase 3 trial of more than 500 U.S. patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) found that a combination of rituximab and ibrutinib extended patient survival.

Specifically, 89.4% of the patients who received the experimental drug combination did not have any progression of their leukemia about three years after treatment, compared with 72.9% of those who received the traditional chemotherapy combination.

As to overall survival, regardless of whether the disease had progressed or not, the trial found that three years after treatment, 98.8% of patients who received the two-drug combination were alive, compared with 91.5% of those who received the traditional treatment.

The research was led by Dr. Tait Shanafelt, professor of medicine at Stanford University, and will be published Aug. 1 in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study received funding from Pharmacyclics LLC, which makes ibrutinib.

Shanafelt and his team believe the results could change how most people with CLL are treated.

"These results will fully usher the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia into a new era," Shanafelt said in a Stanford news release.

"We've found that this combination of targeted treatments is both more effective and less toxic than the previous standard of care for these patients," he added. "It seems likely that, in the future, most patients will be able to forgo chemotherapy altogether."

Patient Dan Rosenbaum, 57, was one of the participants randomly assigned to receive the dual drug treatment. In the news release, he said he felt an easing of symptoms very soon after the therapy began.

"I hadn't realized how fatigued I had become," Rosenbaum said. "I could barely play a single set of tennis, and I would be wiped out for days afterward. My lymph nodes were so swollen it was impossible to button the top button of my shirt collar. But within the first week of starting treatment, I noticed I had a little more spring in my step. After 10 days, there was a marked improvement in the size of my lymph glands. And after six weeks, my tumors were no longer detectable by physical exam."