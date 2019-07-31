Georgia City Pledges To Test Air for Toxic Gas

July 31, 2019 -- The city of Smyrna, GA, has pledged to do independent air testing for a cancer-causing chemical released by a medical sterilizing plant there, which would make it one of just a handful of communities nationwide to have its air tested for ethylene oxide.

“We want to be as proactive as we can,” Tim Gould of the Smyrna City Council said to hundreds of residents. They filled the auditorium at a local middle school on Tuesday night to voice concerns about a Sterigenics plant’s longtime releases of the toxic gas ethylene oxide in the area.

Just 5 minutes after the meeting started, police officers were turning people away who wanted to get in, citing fire codes. Many remained outside, watching the meeting through live video streamed to social media sites.

If Smyrna carries through on its plans, it will become one of just five communities to get its air tested for ethylene oxide, used to sterilize medical equipment as well as make other products like antifreeze. The EPA in 2018 flagged 109 census tracts in 26 communities nationally as having higher cancer risks because of exposure to airborne toxins, mainly ethylene oxide. That prediction was based on modeling, not measurement of chemicals in the air.

In other areas that have had their air tested, the estimated cancer risks turned out to be higher than those predicted by the EPA. The EPA used modeling to come up with its risk predictions, as opposed to actual air testing.

In six census tracts around Willowbrook, IL, which also has a Sterigenics facility, EPA modeling predicted that a lifetime of exposure to ethylene oxide there would cause between 104 and 282 extra cases of cancer for every million people exposed. But after air testing, the estimated cancer risk rose to 6,400 cases of cancer for every million people, according to a health study done by a division of the CDC.

In Lakewood, CO, which is near the Terumo BCT medical sterilizing plant, EPA modeling predicted exposure to ethylene oxide over a lifetime would cause between 117 and 526 extra cases of cancer for every 1 million people who were exposed. After air testing last fall by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, those risks rose to between 905 and 5,652 extra cases of cancer for every million people exposed in residential areas around the plant.