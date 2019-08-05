State OKs New Plan to Cut Toxic Pollution at Plant

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Aug. 5, 2019 -- State regulators Friday announced swift approval of plans by a medical device sterilizing company to cut pollution at its Smyrna facility.

Sterigenics said last week that it had just submitted an application for a permit for the proposed facility changes. The company has been the target of protests from Smyrna-area residents concerned about the use of a cancer-causing gas, ethylene oxide, in its sterilization process.

Last year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identified census tracts in the Smyrna area, just northwest of Atlanta, and in Covington, about 35 miles east of Atlanta, as having increased cancer risks, largely due to the use of ethylene oxide. Covington’s BD plant also uses the gas for sterilizing medical devices.

The state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) said two other Georgia companies also use ethylene oxide for sterilizing medical devices: Sterilization Services of Georgia in Atlanta, and KPR USA in Augusta.

BD also operates a sterilizer plant in Madison, east of Covington.

The EPD said another facility, Stepan in Winder, near Athens, uses ethylene oxide to produce laundry detergent.

The agency said it will use modeling to determine the effects of current emissions of ethylene oxide from those facilities. The EPD also said it’s planning to monitor air quality near these facilities and in other areas.

“However, air quality monitoring can be challenging since ethylene oxide is generated from sources other than medical sterilizers and can be found in air samples from areas without those types of facilities,” the agency said in a statement.

The Sterigenics facility changes are expected to be completed in 12 to 24 weeks, the EPD said.

Phil Macnabb, president of Sterigenics, said in a statement last week that “the upgrades we have proposed to the Georgia EPD follow months of discussions regarding how we can implement the best available technology to further reduce the already low level of [ethylene oxide] emissions.”

The city of Smyrna last week said it is committed to pursuing independent testing around the Sterigenics plant.