Local Air Testing for Toxic Gas Closer to Reality

This story is jointly reported by Brenda Goodman of WebMD and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News.

Aug. 14, 2019 -- Several Metro Atlanta communities are moving forward with plans to test air around two sterilizing facilities amid public pressure and concern about the release of toxic pollution in those areas.

The Cobb County Commission on Tuesday approved funding for independent testing around the Sterigenics facility in Smyrna, GA. The commission is awaiting decisions by the Smyrna City Council and possibly the Atlanta City Council on whether they will split the cost of the test, which will sample ethylene oxide, according to the Marietta Daily Journal.

And east of Atlanta, the city of Covington, GA, says on its Facebook page that it is “still vetting possible air quality testing companies" as it plans to analyze its own air for ethylene oxide. The BD plant in Covington also uses the gas to sterilize medical products.

A city spokesman said Wednesday that the City Council is expected to approve testing at a Monday meeting.

Ethylene oxide is used on about half of the medical devices that require sterilization, according to the Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Association. The chemical was classified as cancer-causing substance in 2016 by the EPA.

Meanwhile, Georgia's Environmental Protection Division this week revealed results of an initial sample test for ethylene oxide at its South DeKalb County monitoring station. The agency said the test revealed an ethylene oxide concentration of 0.309 micrograms per cubic meter of air at that site, which is near Interstate 285 southeast of the city of Atlanta.

In a report about the test results, the EPA, which analyzed the sample, cautions that the sampling result is only an estimate because the testing equipment could not be properly calibrated.

Scientists who reviewed the report say the results suggested that EPA detected ethylene oxide (also known as EtO) in the air around metro Atlanta, but that the exact amount of the chemical and any potential sources are still unknown.

The level detected is roughly on par with the levels of ethylene oxide the EPA found in Willowbrook, IL, in the 6 weeks after the Sterigenics plant there was shut down Feb. 15.