State's Legal Moves Cause Mixed Messages on Toxic Air

This story is jointly reported by Brenda Goodman of WebMD and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News.

Aug. 20, 2019 -- At a community meeting in metro Atlanta on Monday night, elected officials and environmental regulators promised hundreds of residents concerned about toxic pollution that -- going forward, at least -- they wanted a dialogue with the public.

They pledged to be open in their dealings with Sterigenics, one of the companies that’s been legally releasing a cancer-causing gas called ethylene oxide into the air in Smyrna for decades. There are three other facilities in the metro area that also release ethylene oxide: BD, which has locations in Covington and Madison; and Sterilization Services of Georgia, in Atlanta. All the companies use ethylene oxide to sterilize medical products.

In 2018, the EPA posted the results of the National Air Toxics Assessment on its website. The report, which used computer models to estimate the health effects from toxic air pollution, identified 109 census tracts around the U.S. where residents faced increased cancer risks, mainly from exposure to ethylene oxide. Three of those census tracts were the metro Atlanta area. At the time, the agency did not put out a news release on the report and did not notify residents of its findings.

“We are committed to ensuring your safety, to working with you openly and transparently, to answering your questions, to listening to your input, and to continuing to communicate with you going forward,” said Mary Walker, who heads the EPA’s Region 4 office in Atlanta.

But in recent weeks, state officials have been moving swiftly to make legal agreements with Sterigenics that, in some cases, have bypassed public input.