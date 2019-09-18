Early Georgia Air Test Results Raise Questions

This story is jointly reported by Brenda Goodman of WebMD and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News.

Sept. 18, 2019 -- Initial testing of the air near a medical sterilizing facility in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna for the cancer-causing chemical ethylene oxide did not detect it in a large majority of samples.

That was not surprising because the tests took place more than a week after Sterigenics said it stopped its sterilization operation, which uses ethylene oxide. The company voluntarily shut down while it installs new pollution controls intended to limit how much ethylene oxide it releases into the air.

The community testing effort collected air samples for 5 consecutive days in early September.

It was demanded by local residents and government officials, who’ve wanted more information about pollution from the sterilization process since a report in July from WebMD and Georgia Health News. The report said that in U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data, three metro Atlanta census tracts appear to have a higher cancer risk from air pollution, largely driven by ethylene oxide.

Two of the tracts are in the Smyrna area, northwest of Atlanta, and the third is in Covington, east of Atlanta, where another medical sterilization facility, run by BD, uses ethylene oxide.

The testing company, GHD, told a local oversight committee at a meeting Monday in Smyrna that about 80% of the samples taken earlier this month did not show detectable levels of ethylene oxide.

“This is a very small snapshot of what these levels are,” said Dyron Hamlin, an engineer at GHD. “In general, our observation was that we really didn’t see anything unusual in our initial sampling effort.”

The testing, though, did measure significant levels in five canisters placed south of the plant on the first day of testing.

“I think it’s pretty damning, actually,” said Richard Peltier, PhD, who studies environmental exposure to chemicals at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Peltier reviewed a map of the testing results that was shared at the meeting of the Air Quality Oversight Committee, a group of government officials from three neighboring jurisdictions that are paying for the testing. The map showed test results close to the Sterigenics plant, which sits in unincorporated Cobb County.