County Delays Georgia Sterigenics Reopening

Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News. Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD.

Oct. 2, 2019 -- A medical sterilization plant in suburban Atlanta at the center of a controversy over toxic pollution will remain closed until the company meets new safety standards, Cobb County officials say.

The Sterigenics facility, which sterilizes medical supplies with ethylene oxide, had been temporarily shut down while doing construction to reduce its emissions of the cancer-causing gas. At first, those changes were expected to take roughly about a month.

The action by Cobb County means that the plant may be shut down for much longer than the company anticipated.

On Tuesday, the county sent a letter to attorneys representing Sterigenics. It says that because the Smyrna facility is now classified as “high hazard,” more safety controls are required. It also says Sterigenics must stop its current construction work.

Sterigenics had recently worked on upgrades to the sterilization plant, as outlined under a consent order with the state of Georgia.

Local residents and government officials have been questioning the safety of the sterilization process since a July report from WebMD and Georgia Health News identified three metro Atlanta census tracts in Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data as having a higher cancer risk from air pollution, largely driven by ethylene oxide.

Two of the tracts are in the Smyrna area, just northwest of Atlanta. The third is in Covington, about a half-hour east of Atlanta, where another medical sterilization facility, run by BD, uses ethylene oxide. The EPA classified the chemical as a cancer-causing substance in 2016.

Because of the recent “high hazard” classification, the Sterigenics construction permit now “remains on hold,” says the letter from Brian Johnson, a senior associate Cobb County attorney. The Smyrna plant had been classified as “storage” before Cobb County officials said its status should change.

Until review by a technical expert and county officials is done, “Sterigenics is not permitted to engage in construction or sterilization operations at its Cobb County facility,” the letter says.