Georgia Sues to Close Sterilization Plant

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Oct. 22, 2019 -- Georgia is poised to become the second state in the U.S. to force the shutdown of a commercial sterilization facility after air testing found high levels of toxic ethylene oxide gas in nearby neighborhoods.

Late Monday, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against Becton Dickinson, or BD, which sterilizes medical equipment at a plant in Covington, 30 miles east of Atlanta. The motion names Georgia Environmental Protection Division Director Richard Dunn as a plaintiff.

The state’s move -- which seeks to pressure BD to reduce its toxic releases before reopening -- stunned environmental advocates.

Over 2 decades of working on environmental issues in Georgia, “I’ve never seen this happen,” said Kurt Ebersbach, a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center.

In February, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker sealed a Sterigenics facility in the Chicago suburb of Willowbrook after tests showed high levels of the cancer-causing gas in outdoor air. The state let that facility reopen, but the company’s landlord declined to renew its lease. In response, the company, which had been under intense pressure from local grassroots activists for a year and was the defendant in dozens of lawsuits, said it had made a business decision not to return.

Pritzker is the Democratic governor of a state that voted Democratic in recent presidential elections. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is the Republican governor of a state that President Trump won in 2016.

Georgia is also known for its business-friendly regulatory climate. BD employs more than 900 people at its Covington facility, making it the third largest employer in Newton County.

My top priority is the health and well-being of Georgia families. This measure is necessary to ensure transparency and prevent behavior that threatens the safety of @BDandCo employees and the Covington community. #gapol @Georgia_AG https://t.co/Z7RnPbzaE7 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 22, 2019

BD called the state’s legal action “an unnecessary move.”

“We will vigorously defend the company and patients’ ability to access critical medical devices using science-based evidence to ensure that patients are not harmed from unnecessary decisions by the State of Georgia that are not based on sound legal or scientific grounds,” the company said in a statement Monday evening.