FDA: Plant Closings Could Cause Device Shortages

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Oct. 28, 2019 -- Medical device makers and federal regulators are on edge after the closure of two major sterilization facilities and the potential shuttering of a third next week.

They’re warning of potential shortages of medical devices if a court allows the state of Georgia to temporarily shut down sterilization operations of a Becton Dickinson, or BD, facility in suburban Atlanta. Georgia’s attorney general asked a judge to grant a temporary restraining order and an injunction to shut the BD facility down until it can upgrade its pollution controls.

On Monday, the state announced it had reached an agreement with BD that would allow the facility to close for just a week and then reopen with a reduced production schedule.

“It's kind of like a tipping point right now. If there were to be any more closures, then the likelihood is we will not only see spot or local shortages, it will have a ripple effect nationally,” says Suzanne Schwartz, MD, the acting director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships & Technology Innovation at the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

The FDA said in a statement Friday there may be medical device shortages if ethylene oxide sterilization is taken offline too quickly in the U.S.

“The FDA recognizes that there are concerns associated with the release of ethylene oxide into the environment if emissions were to occur at unsafe levels,” the statement says. It also says the FDA has launched two innovation challenges to look for other ways of bulk sterilization and also to cut emissions from the ethylene oxide sterilization process. The agency is holding public meetings in November to discuss ethylene oxide sterilization.

The statement says that since the closures of two large Sterigenics sterilization facilities -- one in Willowbrook, IL, and another in Cobb County, GA -- the FDA has been working behind the scenes to lessen effects on patients. Those plants, along with the BD plant in Georgia and many others around the country, use a gas called ethylene oxide to sterilize products.