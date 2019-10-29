In a Last-Minute Deal, BD Avoids Long Shutdown

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Oct. 29, 2019 -- The state of Georgia and BD have reached a last-minute agreement to stem emissions of cancer-causing ethylene oxide gas at the company’s medical sterilizing facilities east of Atlanta.

The agreement came just moments before a judge was set to hear arguments on the state’s motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction against BD.

The restraining order would have shut down the company’s sterilization operations until new pollution control equipment could be installed, a process that might have taken months.

Instead, the company will stop production for a week between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7.

In a written statement issued Monday, BD said the weeklong shutdown would give the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) time to test the air around the facility when sterilization isn’t being done. That testing could help tell whether ethylene oxide levels around the plant are significantly different whether it is in operation or not. The company says ethylene oxide comes from many sources in the environment, not just sterilization.

BD operates two sterilizing facilities in Georgia: one in Covington in Newton County, about 35 miles east of Atlanta, and another in Madison in Morgan County, which is east of Covington.

The consent order, approved by a Newton County judge Monday, also limits production at the BD Covington facility to 75% to 80% of its current workload. The plant will now be limited to sterilizing 600 lots per month, when it would normally sterilize 750 to 800 lots, according to the EPD.

The agreement also imposes deadlines for BD to install additional pollution control equipment at both plants. The equipment would control “fugitive” emissions -- the ethylene oxide gas that escapes the pressurized sterilization system through leaks, off-gassing of sterilized products, and other means.

Until that equipment is installed next spring, the agreement limits the company to releasing 30 pounds of ethylene oxide as fugitive emissions a month, based on a 90-day rolling average. That means the company can emit significantly more in spikes as long as it later reduces those emissions to make up for the increase.