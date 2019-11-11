Ethylene Oxide Emission Plan Called ‘Weak’

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Nov. 8, 2019 -- The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed its first of two new rules to curb emissions of cancer-causing ethylene oxide.

But environmental advocates and legislators say the agency’s plans won’t do enough to protect people who are exposed to the gas because they live near factories that make it.

The proposed rule updates the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants: Miscellaneous Organic Chemical Manufacturing, commonly known as the MON.

It would require companies to do a better job of controlling their chemical emissions, dropping the cancer risks faced by people who live around manufacturing plants from an estimated 2,000 cases to 200 to 300 cases of cancer for every million people exposed over a lifetime.

The EPA deems cancer risks from air pollution unacceptable when they exceed 100 cases for every million people.

“It’s important that EPA is finally admitting that communities are facing this blatantly unacceptable level of cancer risk,” says Emma Cheuse, an attorney for Earthjustice, a nonprofit law firm that represents its clients in environmental lawsuits free of charge.

But Cheuse also says the new rules aren’t adequate.

“It’s unbelievable that EPA is proposing to leave certain communities exposed to a level of cancer risk that is 2 to 3 times the level the EPA deems presumptively unacceptable,” she says.

While the new rule deals with more than just one chemical, some of its most anticipated impacts deal with ethylene oxide specifically.

Ethylene oxide is a base chemical that’s used to make other chemicals. It’s also used in a wide variety of consumer products -- everything from inks and paints to antifreeze to detergent. It’s also used in gas form to fumigate about half of all sterile medical products in the U.S.

The use of ethylene oxide has largely happened out of the public eye. But in 2016, the science arm of the EPA -- which had been conducting a long-term study on the chemical’s safety -- determined that it was 50 times more cancer-causing than known before. The agency updated a key number used to assess risks from the chemical.