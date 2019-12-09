Blood Tests Show Exposure to Ethylene Oxide

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Editor's note: After this story was published, researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago informed us that they had discovered an error in their results. Average levels of ethylene oxide hemoglobin adducts in blood were elevated in people who lived .56 miles from the Medline sterilization facility, not 1.2 miles, as was originally stated. We have revised the story to reflect this new information.

Dec. 9, 2019 -- Illinois residents living about a half mile away from a medical sterilization facility have levels of the cancer-causing gas ethylene oxide in their blood that are about 50% higher than those who live farther away, according to newly released test results.

The testing was limited, involving blood samples from just 93 people who responded to fliers and social media posts about the project. Participants were not randomly selected, which may have introduced bias. The results have not been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

Even so, the testing offers the first biological evidence that living near a facility that emits ethylene oxide increases a person’s body burden of the chemical, which has been linked to breast and blood cancers.

Researchers say their results suggest that the government should fund a second round of more carefully controlled sampling to better define the threat to residents living near the plants.

The CDC paid for the screening, which was done by environmental health researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago. The CDC also analyzed the blood samples.

The results will be used to inform health reports for area residents that are being compiled by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, a specialized division of the CDC that analyzes risks to communities from environmental exposures. The division is investigating health risks from ethylene oxide exposure in other communities, including Covington, GA.

Susan Buchanan, MD, associate director of the Occupational and Environmental Medicine Residency Program at the University of Illinois at Chicago, says the results surprised her. Buchanan, who led the project, says the test results have strengthened her belief that facilities that emit ethylene oxide are health hazards to the communities that surround them.