Another GA Neighborhood At Risk From Toxic Gas

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

Jan. 9, 2020 -- A neighborhood west of Atlanta faces cancer risks that rise above what the government considers acceptable for airborne toxins, a study by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division shows.

The neighborhood, WestChase at Sandtown, in southern Fulton County, sits about a half-mile due southeast of Sterilization Services of Georgia, which uses ethylene oxide gas to sterilize medical products.

Based on the Environmental Protection Division’s (EPD’s) modeling of the company’s reported emissions, average concentrations of ethylene oxide in the air at WestChase are higher than any other residential area the agency has studied in the state.

“EPD believes that the lack of back vent controls at Sterilization Services of Georgia was the cause of these higher numbers,” EPD spokesperson Kevin Chambers said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Back vents blow ethylene oxide fumes away from workers when they open the door on a sterilization chamber after a cycle.

With permission from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, many sterilization facilities disconnected their back vents from pollution controls after explosions rocked the industry in the 1990s.

Further study found that the back vents were not to blame for the explosions, but many facilities never hooked them back up to their pollution control equipment, and the law did not require to them to do so.

A lawmaker says the state’s findings should prompt more action.

"This facility in South Fulton should be forced to shut down until they can install the necessary equipment and prove that they are mitigating the risk to the community,” says state Rep. Erick Allen, a Democrat who represents Smyrna. He plans to propose legislation in the upcoming legislative session that would give the state new tools to monitor and regulate ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide causes cancer. Exposure to the gas over a long period of time has been linked to breast and blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma.

Community protests and government scrutiny over ethylene oxide followed a report by WebMD and Georgia Health News last year that focused on the Georgia sterilizing plants using the chemical.