Justice Ginsburg Says She's 'Cancer Free'

Jan. 9, 2020 -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Tuesday that she is "cancer free."

The 86-year-old made the statement during an interview with CNN, CBS News reported.

She's been treated for cancer twice in the past 13 months. A tumor was removed from her pancreas in August and two cancerous nodules on her lung were removed in December 2018.

Ginsburg has been treated for cancer four times over two decades. She had colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009, CBS News reported.

She's also had other health issues in recent years. She fractured three ribs after a fall in her office in late 2018 and was hospitalized for chills and fever in November.

