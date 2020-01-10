TUESDAY, Jan. 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A single dose of the psychedelic ingredient in "magic mushrooms" may bring long-lasting relief to cancer patients who suffer anxiety and depression, a new, small study suggests.

Researchers found that of 15 patients who'd received a one-time treatment with psilocybin, most were still showing "clinically significant" improvements in anxiety and depression four years later.

The study, published Jan. 28 in the Journal of Psychopharmacology, is a follow-up to one reported in 2016. That trial involved 29 cancer patients with psychiatric distress who received a single dose of psilocybin. Most responded quickly, with effects that lasted up to six months.

These latest findings suggest there can be ongoing benefits from what many study patients described as a "life-changing experience," the researchers said.

"It can come off as sounding like voodoo," said lead researcher Dr. Stephen Ross, an associate professor of psychiatry at NYU Langone Health, in New York City.

And, the truth is, no one is sure exactly how psilocybin works to lift entrenched anxiety and depression -- including the kind of "existential distress" that can plague people with a life-threatening disease.

Magic mushrooms have long been used recreationally for their hallucinogenic effects -- meaning they alter users' perceptions of their surroundings, and their own thoughts and feelings. That could end badly -- if people mistakenly think they can fly, for instance.

But given in a controlled medical setting, Ross said, psilocybin may help people with psychological distress "get out of that scared, stuck place."

It's not that the drug is "magic" or a "cure," he stressed. For one, not everyone benefits. Plus, the patients in this study also received psychotherapy.

"I don't think you can just give psilocybin alone," Ross said. "We definitely see this as psilocybin-assisted therapy."

And it's a therapy you cannot yet find at your local doctor's office. Psilocybin is illegal in the United States, and researchers need permission to use it in studies.

But a growing number of institutions are doing just that. NYU, Johns Hopkins, the University of California and other universities are currently studying psilocybin-assisted therapy for conditions such as eating disorders, addiction and major depression.