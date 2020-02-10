Virtual Reality Brings New Vision to Health Care

Feb. 10, 2020 -- Linda Larrimore has been getting chemotherapy every other week for 6 years to treat and manage colon cancer.

The chemotherapy is keeping her health stable, so it’s well worth it to the mother and grandmother to regularly get the treatment. Usually, she spends the 4½ hours every other week reading, watching TV, or chatting.

But sometimes, during her infusions, she chooses to go to the beach. “It’s so relaxing,” says Larrimore, 64, of Newark, DE. “I just love the beach.”

She isn’t actually getting away, but it certainly feels like it. Once her chemotherapy IV session begins, she and other patients at ChristianaCare Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute can use a virtual reality (VR) headset to help pass the time.

Virtual reality is computer technology that uses headsets that let wearers see, hear, and interact with a 360-degree simulation. At the Graham Center, volunteers go around with carts containing the equipment, show patients how to use it, and introduce them to the various scenes. Larrimore says she always opts for the beach, calling it “peaceful.”

“I see sand and seagulls, and I hear the water. It is very soothing,” she says. “It’s also great for me because I can’t be out in the sun in real life,” because chemotherapy makes her skin too sensitive. “But when I sit down in that chair, I don’t have to worry about that. I feel like I’m there -- and I don’t have to cover up from the sun.”

Larrimore isn’t alone in her fondness for using VR in a health care setting. The use of virtual reality is exploding and is expected to continue to grow. It’s now being employed in a variety of settings -- from the clinic to medical classrooms -- and one recent report estimates the market for VR in health care will reach $7 billion by 2026.

It’s still the early days of this technology, so the health care field is just beginning to realize how it can be used, when it’s helpful, and what challenges it brings. Here are some ways it’s now being used.