Cancer Death Rates Continue to Fall in U.S.

THURSDAY, March 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. death rates from cancer continued falling from 2001 to 2017 -- dropping an average 1.5% a year, a new report shows.

The annual decline was slightly larger among men (1.8%) than women (1.4%), according to the Annual Report to the Nation on the Status of Cancer.

The report is prepared by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the U.S. National Cancer Institute; the American Cancer Society, and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries.

"The United States continues to make significant progress in cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment," said CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield.

"While we are encouraged that overall cancer death rates have decreased, there is still much more we can do to prevent new cancers and support communities, families, and cancer survivors in this ongoing battle," Redfield added in a CDC news release.

There were decreases in all major racial/ethnic groups and among men, women, young adults, teens and children.

Rates of new cancers leveled off among men and increased slightly among women from 2012 to 2016, according to the report.

The researchers also found that from 2013 to 2017: