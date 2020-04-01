EPA Didn’t Tell Residents About Gas Risks: Report

Brenda Goodman is a senior news writer for WebMD. Andy Miller is editor and CEO of Georgia Health News.

April 1, 2020 -- A new government report has rebuked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to tell residents about the health risks they face by living near facilities that release cancer-causing ethylene oxide gas.

In 2018, the EPA made a list of 25 “high priority” facilities in the U.S. that emit ethylene oxide gas into the environment at levels that exceeded the agency’s threshold for acceptable lifetime cancer risk.

According to a new “management alert” from the EPA’s inspector general, the agency has only met with residents living around nine of those facilities. In some cases, those meetings -- in Georgia and Illinois --came only after furious residents demanded more government action.

The report comes just as a federal district judge has issued a temporary restraining order against Cobb County’s fire marshal and building manager for blocking the operations of a commercial sterilization company in the Atlanta suburbs.

The restraining order allows the company, Sterigenics, to resume full operations at least temporarily. The FDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have also urged the state to allow another Georgia sterilizer, BD, to resume full operations.

Both companies say their services are needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2018 EPA report determined that residents living in 109 census tracts in 17 metro areas around the U.S. faced unacceptable cancer risks from breathing small amounts of ethylene oxide in outdoor air. The EPA says cancer risks from airborne toxins like ethylene oxide are unacceptable when they rise above 100 cases of cancer for every million people exposed over 70 years.

The agency posted the report on its website but did not issue a news release. The EPA did tell states about its findings. But some, like Georgia, took no action to inform residents until reporters broke the story locally. People living in some affected areas still have had no guidance from their state or federal governments about the issue.