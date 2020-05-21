Warehouse Employees Sue over Ethylene Oxide Exposure

This story is jointly reported by Brenda Goodman of WebMD and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News

May 20, 2020 -- One of Alexandria Pittman’s jobs at ConMed in Lithia Springs, GA, just west of Atlanta, had her working near a dock where trucks would unload boxes of newly sterilized medical supplies.

Those supplies had been sterilized with a toxic gas called ethylene oxide at the Sterigenics facility in Cobb County, about 12 miles to the northeast

A lawsuit filed in Cobb County on Wednesday on behalf of Pittman and 52 other ConMed employees argues that those medical products were not properly aired out before being ferried to the ConMed warehouse. As a result, the supplies released unsafe levels of ethylene oxide into the air at the warehouse — exposing workers to a known carcinogen for years. The suit names ConMed and Sterigencs and several supervisors and managers at both companies as defendants.

In September 2019, OSHA — the Occupational Safety and Health Administration — cited ConMed for serious violations of worker safety. In a Notification of Penalty letter, the federal agency says the company exposed workers to concentrations of ethylene oxide above permissible limits. The company was fined more than $13,000 for the violation. ConMed reached a settlement with OSHA in early May. The terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

In 2016, the EPA completed nearly two decades of scientific review on ethylene oxide, concluding that studies in workers had shown the chemical 30 times more potent a carcinogen than previously known. The agency reset a key risk value for determining unsafe exposures in outdoor air.

OSHA sets the safe levels for workers exposed to ethylene oxide on the job. Those levels were last updated in 2000. They are far higher than the new safe limits set by the EPA.

“This is in the neighborhood of a thousand times higher than the community exposure,” said Peter Orris, MD, Chief of Occupational & Environmental Medicine at the University of Illinois Health System in Chicago.

“This would appear to be substantial overexposure,” said Orris, who reviewed the OSHA documents for this story.