Why Do Black Patients Fare Worse With Blood Cancer?

FRIDAY, Dec. 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A pair of studies shed new light on why a relatively rare blood cancer — acute myeloid leukemia (AML) — is more deadly among Black patients.

The takeaways: Where patients live and their access to quality health care matter. And even when Black people with AML have the same access to treatment as white patients, their survival is shorter — something genetic differences might explain.

Authors of the two studies recently discussed their findings at an online news briefing held by the American Society of Hematology.

"There is significant work to be done and sizable gaps to bridge," said Dr. Chancellor Donald, assistant professor of medicine, hematology and medical oncology at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, who led the briefing.

For the first study, researchers analyzed medical records from more than 800 people in Chicago with AML and found that Black patients from underprivileged communities had a 48% greater risk of dying from the disease compared to white patients.

Hispanic patients with AML who hailed from disadvantaged neighborhoods also a 20% greater risk of death compared to white patients, the findings showed.

Without accounting for neighborhood inequities, the gap in survival rates between Black and white AML patients narrowed, suggesting that a patient's ZIP code contributed to their chances of surviving the cancer.

The researchers said there are many potential explanations for the geographic disparity.

According to Dr. Bhavana Bhatnagar, an Ohio State University (OSU) cancer specialist and lead author of the second study, "Access can potentially be an issue, in terms of being able to get to tertiary care centers that have clinical trial availability and physicians who have disease-specific expertise in treating some of these rarer cancers. I think sometimes where these larger cancer centers are located can pose a barrier in terms of being able to access care."

Bhatnagar is a hematologist specializing in AML treatment at the OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center in Columbus.

In the second study, her team analyzed a nationwide cancer database. It revealed that younger Black patients with AML have a 27% higher chance of dying from the disease than younger white patients. Typically, younger patients have a greater opportunity for cure, Bhatnagar said.