Nearly 10 Million Cancer Screenings Missed During Pandemic

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 10 million cancer screenings have been missed in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, researchers report.

The investigators analyzed data on three types of cancer for which early screenings are most beneficial — breast, colon and prostate — and found that 9.4 million screenings for these cancers did not occur in the United States due to COVID-19.

Screenings for all three types of cancer fell sharply. For example, there was a 90% decline in breast cancer screenings in April 2020, according to the study published online April 29 in JAMA Oncology.

"As a physician, I wasn't surprised to see that screenings had declined, but this study measures by how much," said study author Dr. Ronald Chen, associate director of health equity at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. "This study makes it clear that this is a large public health issue."

Routine screening helps detect cancer at an early stage when it is most curable. Millions of people missing cancer screenings because of the COVID-19 pandemic will mean the delay in the detection of cancer for some, meaning it will be more advanced when it's diagnosed.