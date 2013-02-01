Bogus Online Cancer Info Common and Can Be Dangerous

By Denise Mann

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, July 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Don't believe everything you read on social media about cancer and cancer treatment.

A new study finds that one-third of the most popular articles on social media about treatment for common cancers contains misinformation -- and most of it can be downright dangerous.

"The worst-case scenario is when it leads to a person declining proven cancer treatments in favor of a treatment that has not been shown to effectively treat cancer," said study author Dr. Skyler Johnson. "These inherent dangers compromise our ability as oncologists to cure cancer, improve survival, or at the least extend and improve quality of life."

Consider these fraudulent claims, for instance: "Chemotherapy is ineffective for the treatment of cancer," or "cannabis cures lung cancer," or "prostate cancer can be cured by baking soda."

Articles with this type of misinformation get more clicks and engagement than those based on facts, the study found.

And such misinformation can result in the delay of appropriate cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment, said Johnson, a physician-scientist at the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah.