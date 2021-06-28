Scientists Use Gaming Technology to Monitor Tumors, Cancer Spread

Aug. 4, 2021 -- Gaming technology has inspired a new virtual cancer tracker that developers have named Theia after the Greek goddess of sight and clairvoyance.

Two-dimensional technology can already generate models from sets of data from millions of cells. But a pivot to three-dimensional cancer modeling will allow researchers to extract insights not previously thought possible, according to the developers, led by senior author Gregory Hannon, PhD, from the Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Cambridge Institute in the United Kingdom.

With the 3D models, researchers will be able to more precisely monitor tumor development, cancer spread, and resistance to therapy, which could lead to better screening tools and treatments.