Cancer Survivors: Move More, Sit Less for a Longer Life, Study Says

March 24, 2022 -- Cancer survivors who spend more than 8 hours of the day sitting are 5 times more likely to die over the ensuing years than their peers who spend less time sitting. Being physically active, on the other hand, lowers the risk of early death, new research shows.

What’s “alarming” is that so many cancer survivors have a sedentary lifestyle, Chao Cao and Lin Yang, PhD, with Alberta Health Services in Calgary, Canada, who worked on the study, tell WebMD.

The American Cancer Society recommends that cancer survivors follow the same physical activity guidance as the general population. The target is 150 to 300 minutes of moderate activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous activity each week (or a combination of these).

“Getting to or exceeding the upper limit of 300 minutes is ideal,” Cao and Lin say.

Yet in their study of more than 1,500 cancer survivors, more than half (57%) were inactive, reporting no weekly leisure-time physical activity in the past week.