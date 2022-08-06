Weight-Loss Surgery May Greatly Lower Odds for Many Cancers

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Dropping a load of pounds through weight-loss surgery can significantly decrease your risk of developing or dying from cancer, according to three new studies.

Obese folks who underwent bariatric surgery were at least two times less likely to develop certain types of cancer and more than three times less likely to die of cancer than heavy people who didn't get the procedure, according to a study presented Tuesday at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery's (ASMBS) annual meeting, in Dallas.

Another much larger study by the Cleveland Clinic found similar, if smaller, benefits from weight-loss surgery -- a 32% lower risk of developing cancer and a 48% lower risk of cancer-related death, according to results published June 3 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

People need to lose at least 20% of their body weight to gain this protection against cancer, a goal that's far beyond the reach of people trying to shed pounds through diet and exercise, said lead researcher Dr. Ali Aminian, director of the Cleveland Clinic's Bariatric and Metabolic Institute.