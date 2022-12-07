New Algorithm Can ID Critical Cancer Mutations in DNA

July 12, 2022 – Most people probably know facial recognition as the thing that unlocks your smartphone. But this technology could also be used as a tool in the fight against cancer, according to a new study.

A team of researchers from University College London and the University of California, San Diego have developed an algorithm that works kind of like facial recognition – except instead of identifying faces, it picks out cancer mutations in DNA.

These mutations – what geneticists call “copy number changes” – are linked to different outcomes, some better and some worse, even among patients with the same cancer type.

“What’s been missing predominately in the field is a way to interpret those copy number changes,” says Nischalan Pillay, PhD, the University College London researcher who led the Nature study.

That’s what this algorithm does, Pillay says – it translates those changes into information that doctors could one day use to predict how a cancer is likely to behave. This may lead to more accurate outlooks, more effective treatments, and potentially more lives saved.