PFAS 'Forever Chemicals' Are Linked With Liver Cancer

By Dennis Thompson HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A chemical called perfluooctane sulfate (PFOS) has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, a new study indicates.

PFOS are used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, and are referred to as “forever chemicals” because they break down very slowly and accumulate both in the environment and in human tissue.

Researchers at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine combed through human blood and tissue samples gathered as part of a large-scale study. They then compared samples from 50 liver cancer patients with 50 others who didn’t develop cancer.

Researchers found several types of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) -- the family of chemicals to which PFOS belongs -- in the blood samples of patients taken prior to their liver cancer diagnosis.

The strongest link was between PFOS and liver cancer. People with PFOS levels in the top 10% were 4.5 times more likely to develop liver cancer than those with the lowest levels, researchers found.