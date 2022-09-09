A Woman of Wonder Commits to Cancer Research

Sept. 8, 2022 – When Lynda Carter talks about her late husband, Robert Altman, you can sense right away that this was a love affair for the ages.

“As I’ve often said, if you were a friend of Robert’s, you were one of the luckiest people in the world,” says Carter, the singer-songwriter and actor best known for her role as Wonder Woman in the 1970s TV series, who married Altman, an attorney, in 1984.

For Carter, Altman, and their children, Jessica and James, everything changed in 2017, when Altman was diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow disorder – about one case is reported per 100,000 Americans each year – that was found during routine bloodwork.

“Robert was never sick a day in his life,” she says in an interview. “He skied and swam, and in many ways we were in the prime of our lives together. When he was initially diagnosed, we weren’t even clear what he had. The buzzword was that he had a rare blood disorder, not cancer.”