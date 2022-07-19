Biden Makes Another Push for Cancer Moonshot Initiative

By Robin Foster HealthDay Reporter

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden made a renewed push for his cancer moonshot initiative on Monday.

Speaking at the famed John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Biden likened JFK's space race to his own effort to slash cancer rates by 50% in the next 25 years.

“He established a national purpose that could rally the American people and a common cause,” Biden said of Kennedy's space effort.

"And I believe we can usher in the same unwillingness to postpone, the same national purpose, that will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills to end cancer as we know it and even cure cancers once and for all," he added.

In his speech, Biden said the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) has launched a study that will look at using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers.

Danielle Carnival, the White House coordinator for the cancer effort, told the Associated Press that the Biden administration sees huge potential in such blood tests.