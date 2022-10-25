A Deep Hole: The Toll of Cancer Costs on Patients and Families

Oct. 25, 2022 – When 32-year-old Brittany Dicks was diagnosed with stage II triple-negative breast cancer in January 2022, she wasn’t worried about the cost of treatment. A medical assistant in Charleston, SC, Dicks had full-time employment with health benefits.

But when she wasn’t able to work for several months due to chemotherapy and its side effects, Dicks lost her job. Her health insurance coverage ended in May. And although she filed for Medicaid at the beginning of June, it wasn’t approved until September.

Meanwhile, Dicks still needed treatment. She estimates that she ran up close to $20,000 in medical debt while finishing chemotherapy during the 4 months she was uninsured.

The surgeon she had seen since her diagnosis dropped her as a patient when she could no longer pay her bills. That left her delaying a much-needed mastectomy.

"I don’t sleep at night," says Dicks, a single mom of two kids, ages 3 and 11. "Mentally, I’m drained. Just because I have cancer, doesn’t mean the bills aren’t due every month."