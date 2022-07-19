Too Often, Women Aren't Told of Sexual Side Effects of Cancer Treatments

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When a man has cancer in an area that affects sexual function, his doctor is likely to discuss it with him.

But the same is not true for a woman who has cancer in a sex organ, according to new research. Investigators found 9 in 10 men were asked about their sexual health, yet only 1 in 10 women received the same care.

"There seems to be a big disparity in the way we approach sexual dysfunction with our patients, where female patients are asked about sexual issues much less often than male patients are," said lead author Dr. Jamie Takayesu. She is a radiation oncology resident physician at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center.

"Equally importantly, we see this trend on a national level in clinical trials," Takayesu said.

The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, in San Antonio.

In the United States, about 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, while more than 220,000 men have new cases of prostate cancer.